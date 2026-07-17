Sir Garfield Sobers made history on August 31, 1968, by becoming the first batter in cricket to hit six sixes in a single over off six consecutive deliveries.

Playing for English county side Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan at St Helen’s Ground in Swansea, he achieved the remarkable feat against bowler Malcolm Nash.

Since then, 11 batters have matched the achievement in international, first-class, List A or domestic T20 cricket.

However, Sir Garry will always be remembered as the first to accomplish the historic milestone.