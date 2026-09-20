Sir Hilary Beckles calls for focus on development and transformation

Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, says the reparations movement must focus on development and transformation as negotiations move forward.

He was speaking yesterday on Day Two of the Third CARICOM Regional Conference on Reparations, at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Resort.

Sir Hilary says CARICOM and African states have energised the movement, put significant political power behind it, and given it strength and direction.

He says, however, there are still pockets of doubt in society that must be addressed.