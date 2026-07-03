Sir Kirani James excited for Barbados Grand Prix

Grenadian Olympic champion Sir Kirani James has arrived on the island ahead of this weekend’s Barbados Grand Prix, expressing his excitement about competing in the region against a world-class field.

James said the meet is a welcome addition to the Caribbean athletics calendar, giving athletes the rare opportunity to test themselves against elite international competition without having to travel outside of the region.

The Barbados Grand Prix, which is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, is expected to feature several top international and regional athletes at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.