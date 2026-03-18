Veteran jurist Sir Patterson Cheltenham has been appointed chairman of the Financial Services Commission.

A statement issued by the Commission said the appointment took effect March 1.

Sir Patterson succeeds Oliver Jordan, who led the Commission from November 2021 to February this year.

The Commission thanked Mr Jordan for what it described as steady leadership and his role in advancing its transformation agenda.

Sir Patterson brings more than four decades of legal and public service experience to the post. He was called to the Barbados Bar in 1978 and has built a strong reputation in insurance and public law, appearing before both the Caribbean Court of Justice and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

He has also served as chairman of the VAT Appeal Tribunal for 17 years, and more recently as Chief Justice of Barbados from 2020 to 2024, as well as president of the Caribbean Community Administrative Tribunal.

His career has been marked by several honours, including admission to the Inner Bar, the Gold Crown of Merit, and a knighthood in 2020.