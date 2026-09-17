Sir Stephen Emtage laid to rest

Former public servant and nation builder, Sir Stephen Emtage, has been laid to rest.

Friends and family gathered at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens earlier this week to pay their final respects to the son of the soil.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley was among those saying their goodbyes to the man she says served Barbados with distinction.

Sir Stephen, who died at the age of 88, was a former Director of the Economic Planning Unit and was conferred with the country’s highest national honour, Knight of St Andrew, in 1999.

In paying tribute, his daughter, Karen Emtage-Elliot, remembered her dad as a kind and caring man who never failed to make his family feel loved and appreciated.

Grandson Tristan Tappin also recalled some of his fondest memories with his grandfather.