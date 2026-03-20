Six Barbadian boxers have qualified for the CAC Games, slated for the Dominican Republic in July.

Kimberly Gittens, Charles Cox and Seth Lawrence secured qualification after earning bronze medals in their respective divisions.

Meanwhile, Jabali Breedy, Jazari Narine-Mayers and Peter Murray all advanced to the quarter-finals, which was enough to seal their qualification.

Gittens and Cox spoke to CBC Sports at the Grantley Adams Airport after the team returned home.