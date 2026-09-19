The Barbados Police Service has arrested six juvenile males in connection with a series of robberies and other offences committed between February and September 2026.

In the Hastings/Worthing jurisdiction, the juveniles have been charged with six counts of Endangering Lives committed between June 3 and July 20.

They have also been charged with Wounding with Intent on July 5 and Aggravated Burglary on June 3, 2026.

The young men also face six counts of Robbery committed between February 7 and August 31.

Additionally, they have been charged with four counts of Use of Firearm between June 3 and July 5, 2026, as well as Theft of Motor Vehicle on August 31, 2026.

In the Central District, the juveniles have been charged with Robbery and Assault with Intent to Rob between August 22 and September 6, 2026.

They also face two counts of Assaulting a Police Officer and one count of Resisting a Police Officer, arising from an incident on September 7, 2026.

Meanwhile, in the Black Rock jurisdiction, they have been charged with Wounding with Intent and Use of Firearm in connection with an incident on April 7, 2026, as well as Escaping Lawful Custody.

In District ‘A’, they have also been charged with Theft of Motor Vehicle on August 31, 2026.

Four of the juveniles appeared before Magistrate (Ag.) Jared Richards in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Thursday, September 17, 2026, while the other two appeared before Chief Magistrate Douglas Frederick on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The juveniles were not required to plead to the indictable offences. One juvenile was granted bail in the sum of BDS$2,000.

The remaining juveniles were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds and are scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, October 15, 2026.