Six Men residents welcome Pendry Hotel development

Residents in Six Men, St. Peter are welcoming the ongoing development and activity expected from the construction of the Pendry Hotel.

The multi-million dollar property is being built on Barbados’ Diamond Coast by United States-based luxury boutique chain Pendry Hotels & Resorts.

Upon completion, Pendry Barbados will feature approximately 74 oceanfront guest rooms and suites, along with 46 private Pendry residences.

Cameraman Christopher Wood visited the northern side of the island earlier today.

Rachelle Agard has that story.