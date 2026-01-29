Six Men’s residents closer to land ownership under tenantries act

One hundred and thirty-two residents in Six Men’s, St. Peter, are closer to legally owning the land they have occupied for generations.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley told Barbados Labour Party supporters attending a public meeting in Speightstown that 37 households have received offer letters to purchase the land at ten cents per square foot under the Tenantries Freehold Purchase Act.

She said some residents could be paying an affordable cost of $250 for their properties.

The Prime Minister further revealed that another forty properties are being surveyed under the Six Men’s Life Improvement Project, being led by BLP candidate Colin Jordan.

Admitting that the condition of some roads in the parish remains a concern for constituents, Prime Minister Mottley disclosed that her government has recently issued contracts for work to begin on several roads.