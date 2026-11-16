As the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) prepares for integration into the proposed University College of Barbados, the institution has a unique opportunity to establish its technical and vocational division as a regional and international centre of excellence.

This is according to Chairman of the Board of Management, Coreen Kennedy-Taitt.

She says that, to achieve this ambitious goal, SJPI is actively modernising its facilities.

Kennedy-Taitt adds that the progress being made is only possible through collective effort.