The autobody shop at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) has been temporarily closed following complaints about fumes affecting nearby residents.

The Institute says the decision follows concerns raised by a community member and the Member of Parliament for the area.

In a statement, SJPI apologised to neighbours who may have been affected, acknowledging the distress caused by the fumes.

It says the shop will remain closed while authorities review the situation and implement measures to prevent a recurrence.