SJPI Principal seeks tech advancements from WorldSkills 2026 in Shanghai
New partnerships and state-of-the-art equipment are on the agenda of the principal of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology while in Shanghai.
Ian Drakes says his participation in WorldSkills 2026 is an opportunity to connect with manufacturers and other countries involved in technical education.
He says the SJPI is also building out its workshop facilities and wants to develop partnerships that could help provide modern equipment.