Skits-O-Mania Next Generation returns for winter tourist season

The theatre show Skits-O-Mania Next Generation is making a return just in time for the winter tourist season.

Magazine Director Allan Kinch says the revival not only highlights a new era of talented actors, but also revitalises local entertainment while bringing fresh energy to the stage and the hospitality industry.

The performances will take place at Savvy on the Bay, located at Bay Street and Carlisle Bay, with preliminary shows commencing tonight.

Trevor Thorpe has the details.