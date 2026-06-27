Small plane crashes into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper

(CNN) — A small plane crashed into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper on Friday afternoon, killing the pilot and injuring 13 other people.

The aircraft struck the 109-storey CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, sending shards of glass and aircraft debris falling hundreds of feet to the streets below during the evening rush hour.

For several hours after the incident, there was no public acknowledgement from Chinese authorities and references to the crash were reportedly removed from social media platforms.

On Saturday, media affiliated with the Beijing government confirmed that a single-engine, two-seat light sports aircraft had collided with the high-rise building. Authorities said the pilot, who was the only person on board, died and 13 people were injured.

Officials said the incident is under investigation, and it remains unclear whether the crash was accidental or intentional.

The incident has also raised questions about how the aircraft managed to fly over Beijing, where airspace restrictions are among the strictest in the world and recreational flying is heavily regulated.

The CITIC Tower, which stands 528 metres tall, has been Beijing’s tallest building since 2018 and houses major businesses and offices in one of the city’s most prominent districts.

Police maintained a heavy presence around the area on Saturday, restricting access to those who could prove they worked nearby.

The crash has prompted renewed scrutiny of aviation security and information controls in China, where details of major incidents are often tightly managed by authorities.