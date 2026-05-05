Smooth start for 2026 Common Entrance examination
Hundreds of Class Four students are currently sitting the 2026 Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination.
According to Minister of Education Transformation Chad Blackman, the examination, which began at 9 a.m., got off to a smooth start at the 21 centres across the country.
He gave the update at the Deighton Griffith Secondary School, where he was joined by Chief Education Officer Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw and other education officials to observe proceedings at that centre.
Dr Archer-Bradshaw says Ministry of Education officials were on the job from as early as 6 a.m., overseeing the dissemination of the papers for the 2,777 students writing the examination.