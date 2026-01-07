There was a smooth start to the second term of the school year, as thousands of students and teachers returned to the classroom today following the Christmas break.

Minister of Educational Transformation, Chad Blackman, says this is the result of intentional work over the past several months to strengthen the systems that support the Ministry’s daily operations.

In a media statement, Minister Blackman said the Ministry remains committed to maintaining the structure and integrity of school plants, ensuring learning environments are safe, functional, and conducive to learning.

He also announced that today he joined Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science and Technology, Jonathan Reid, to launch the Science and Technology Road Show for schools.