The SMS Cougars were back in their brilliant fluorescent green for their “encore motorcade”, partying to the beat of drums and a music truck for their feat of securing the girls’ title at BSSAC for the second time in a row.

The motorcade began at the QEH pasture and was scheduled to travel through Bridgetown and surrounding areas, including Waterford, St. Michael, the home of rival school Combermere.

Athletes, cheerleaders and support staff thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

SMS amassed 357 points, 120 points ahead of their closest rival and second-placed Harrison College on 237 points.

Meanwhile, Combermere used their morning assembly to celebrate their athletes for capturing the boys’ title for a third consecutive year.

The Waterford boys amassed 267.50 points, closely followed by The Lodge School, who were just 32 points adrift on 235.50.

Members of the Board of Management joined staff, students and athletes for the occasion.

Member of Parliament for St. Joseph and former student Ryan Brathwaite informed the current students that the road to the top was not always smooth.

Coach Jarred Murray said the squad was well prepared to achieve the three-peat.