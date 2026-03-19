SMS and Lodge School lead ICBL Frank Blackman/Sada Williams zone

The St. Michael School and Lodge School head into tomorrow’s final day of the ICBL Frank Blackman/Sada Williams Zone of the 2026 Dasani BSSAC as leaders in the girls’ and boys’ divisions.

The SMS girls are out front with 289 points, Harrison College sit in second on 226, and Queen’s College in third with 180.

Meanwhile, Lodge lead the boys with 212, closely followed by Harrison College on 209, while Queen’s College are third on 175.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce was there for some of the action.

Tomorrow’s final day is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

The Dasani BSSAC 2026 finals are scheduled for next week Thursday and Friday.