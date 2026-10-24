SMS defend home court against Coleridge and Parry Published: October 24, 2026 | Updated: October 24, 2026 1 minute read The St Michael School defended home base by dispatching Coleridge and Parry in their latest match-up of the Co-operators General Insurance Under-19 Schools Basketball Tournament. Post navigation Previous: Parkinson to face St. Leonard’s in Bragging Rights finalsNext: Pelican Rugby Academy claims 3 titles at Caricoast 7s Related Stories 1 minute read Khaleel Kothdiwala to be appointed as youngest senator in Barbadian history October 24, 2026 1 minute read Doctor warns against unproven remedies for Breast Cancer October 24, 2026 1 minute read BLP honours long-serving members at 87th annual conference October 24, 2026 2 minutes read Barbados wins two gold medals at CARIFTA Triathlon Championships October 24, 2026 1 minute read Tropical Thunder edge Pelican Pirates in beach soccer thriller October 24, 2026 1 minute read Barbados fall 2-1 to Kuwait in FIFA Under-15 World Cup opener October 24, 2026 Top Stories BLP honours long-serving members at 87th annual conference 1 BLP honours long-serving members at 87th annual conference October 24, 2026 CIBC Caribbean reinforces commitment to Barbados’ cultural development. 2 CIBC Caribbean reinforces commitment to Barbados’ cultural development. October 24, 2026 Government defends approach to cost-of-living crisis 3 Government defends approach to cost-of-living crisis October 23, 2026 Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery officially opens Kendal Farm 4 Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery officially opens Kendal Farm October 23, 2026