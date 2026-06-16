Snorkeller dies following marine collision off Holetown Beach

Police at Holetown Station are investigating the unnatural death of a snorkeller, which occurred off Holetown Beach, St. James, around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a Barbadian-registered vessel was travelling from Bridgetown towards Speightstown when a collision occurred involving a man who was snorkelling in the area.

Ambulance personnel responded to the scene, and the injured man was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or 419-1701.