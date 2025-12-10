Society Slow to Accept Men as Victims of Abuse

A call is being made for men to be acknowledged as victims of violence.

It’s coming from President of the Men’s Empowerment Network, Fabian Sargeant, who says it is important to address the problem at its root.

He notes that men can also be on the receiving end of inter-partner violence, but society has been slow to accept this reality.

While Mr. Sargeant commended women’s organisations for their work, he stressed that more needs to be done for men, as they have not had the necessary support systems in place over the years to help mitigate violence.

He was speaking as a guest on Mornin’ Barbados.