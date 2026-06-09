Songbird crowned new National United Society of the Blind Calypso Monarch

A new champion has been crowned following the recently concluded National United Society of the Blind Calypso Competition for the Blind.

Songbird, singing Respect My Cane, captured the coveted winner’s trophy, dethroning six-time winner Mr DJ and claiming the grand prize of $10,000 with 429 points.

Second place was secured by Size 2 with Pride and Industry, earning $7,500. Third place went to Musical Shane, who received a cash prize of $5,000, while former monarch Mr DJ won $1,000 and a gift basket for his rendition of How Independent Are We.

The other five contestants each received $1,000 in prize money.

Following the competition, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Adrian Forde said the event, held under the theme Vision Beyond Sight, aligns with Government’s mandate of taking special care of persons whom some may regard as vulnerable or disadvantaged.

He also announced that the prize money for next year’s competition will be increased.