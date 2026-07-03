Sonia Boyce sworn in as Barbados’ first female Commissioner of Police

Barbados’ first female Commissioner of Police, Sonia Boyce, has been sworn in.

Supported by family members, she took the oath of office in a ceremony at State House today.

The appointment was made official in the presence of Acting President Reverend Jeffrey Gibson, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams and other government officials.

Acting President Reverend Jeffrey Gibson said the occasion served as an inspiration to youth across the nation.

In a brief address, Commissioner Sonia Boyce outlined her key areas of focus as she takes up her new leadership role.

She called for commitment from members of the Barbados Police Service and asked for the public’s continued assistance in her duties.