Sonia Boyce to become Barbados’ first female Commissioner of Police

Barbados will have its first female Commissioner of Police on July 3.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonia Erene Boyce will assume the post following the retirement of Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce.

According to a statement from the Barbados Police Service, the appointment follows a process conducted by the Protective Services Commission (PSC), which included interviews with candidates as part of the assessment.

The statement said the PSC’s recommendation was submitted to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley for the constitutionally required consultation and confirmation of support before being submitted for the approval of the President.

It added that the appointment is grounded in Deputy Commissioner Boyce’s demonstrated competence, experience, training, integrity and record of service.

The Government also acknowledged the dedicated service of Commissioner Boyce and his contribution to national law enforcement.

According to the statement, Deputy Commissioner Boyce’s appointment is intended to ensure continuity, professionalism and disciplined leadership within the police service.