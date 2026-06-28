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Sonia Boyce to become Barbados’ first female Commissioner of Police video template (4) 1

Sonia Boyce to become Barbados’ first female Commissioner of Police

June 28, 2026
Police seek public’s help in locating owner of bicycle found in Chapman Lane video template (4) 2

Police seek public’s help in locating owner of bicycle found in Chapman Lane

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