Spain reaches World Cup final after defeating France

(CNN) – Spain is on its way to the World Cup final for the first time since 2010 after a comprehensive 2-0 victory over France in the first World Cup semifinal.

It was a complete performance from La Roja, getting a first-half goal from Mikel Oyarzabal from the penalty spot and a second-half insurance strike from Pedro Porro. That was all they needed as the French, so dominant throughout the tournament, couldn’t unlock the strong Spanish defense.

Just a reminder, this Spain team was in an apparent crisis after drawing the first game of the tournament 0-0 against Cape Verde.

There was panic over the coach, the tactics and whether this team actually had the players to fulfill its supposed potential.

Now, just under a month on, this Spain team has cruised into the World Cup final where it will no doubt be favorite against whoever it plays – either England or Argentina.

It’s been a roller-coaster tournament.

Not many would have predicted a shutout for France before this semifinal encounter but, in truth, Didier Deschamps’ team was outshone and outclassed by a far superior opponent.

From the first minute of the game, France looked off the pace and off color and barely laid a glove on Spain.

Maybe we witnessed this French team with rose-tinted glasses in its comprehensive victories against Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco in the knockout stages because when it faced its toughest test, France simply had no answers.

It’s the end of the road for Didier Deschamps and a team whose talents are undeniable but again failed to deliver on the biggest stage.

We will see France again in the third-place game on Saturday, but it’ll be little consolation as France will left to rue what could’ve been.