Speaker of the House takes parliamentarians to task over punctuality

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, His Honour Arthur Holder, is taking parliamentarians to task over their punctuality.

The Speaker says members are too often arriving late for the start of proceedings, and he has reminded them of their obligations to the country.

He was speaking at the start of the sitting yesterday.

The Speaker says Parliament is not a place for members to prioritise their personal business over their parliamentary duties, and he warns that the practice will no longer be tolerated.