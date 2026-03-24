Sport should be used as a tool in crime prevention, says Senator

Sport must be treated as more than recreation, but as a frontline weapon against crime. That’s the view of Independent Senator Ryan Forde.

He is calling for the return of the Barbados Defence Force sports programme and believes sport can play a strategic role in youth engagement and community cohesion.

Senator Forde says the police alone cannot tackle the escalating rise in crime.

He adds that Government must play a greater role in helping children transition, noting that the generation of yesterday and that of today have changed.