Sports Minister outlines priorities for national federations

As the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment continues its mandate to engage, support and strengthen Barbados’ national sporting federations, Sports Minister Charles Griffith has outlined several key priorities aimed at improving athlete development and sporting success across the island.

Speaking during a more than three-hour meeting with representatives of the various national federations at his Sky Mall offices in Haggatt Hall, Minister Griffith urged sporting bodies to ensure their athletes regularly compete and excel at the regional level before targeting international competition.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of strong junior development programmes to ensure the long-term sustainability of their respective disciplines.

He noted that Government has provided $20,000 in grant funding to federations with developmental programmes, and he is eager to see the results of that investment.

Minister Griffith further challenged federations to closely monitor the work of their coaches, stressing that world-class athletes require world-class coaching.

He revealed that a Community Coaches Programme is expected to be launched shortly that could help to address challenges facing athletes across multiple sports.

Talent identification and athlete mentoring also featured prominently in the discussions.

Minister Griffith also called on federations to support the Ministry’s soon-to-be relaunched sports app, maintain comprehensive athlete databases, utilise available digital resources, and continue efforts to increase participation among women and para-athletes.

Representatives additionally received information on the Ministry’s Scholastic Aptitude Test Scholarship Programme, which provides opportunities for athletes seeking admission to universities in the United States.