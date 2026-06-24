Sports Minister pays tribute to basketball icon Dwight Rouse

The Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment has expressed deep sadness at the passing of former Barbados national captain and basketball icon Dwight Rouse, who died over the weekend, leaving the local sporting community in mourning after more than five decades of service to the game.

In a tribute, Minister Charles Griffith, who is also a former President of the Barbados Amateur Basketball Association, said Rouse’s contribution to the sport will be remembered for generations.

Rouse, who also represented local club Senators for decades, was widely regarded as one of the country’s most influential basketball figures. During his time, he became Barbados’ most-capped player during an illustrious international career.