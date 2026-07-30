A swimming programme aimed at improving athlete development, reducing burnout and promoting Barbados as a sports tourism destination has won the support of Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith.

The New Wave Swim School initiative, led by head coach and owner Akilah Lashley, was highlighted during a meet-and-greet at the Barbados Aquatic Centre, where swimmers attending a recent summer clinic trained with visiting coach Kyle Dougan, head coach of Black Sands Swim Squad and the national swim team of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The programme brings experienced regional coaches to Barbados, giving local swimmers access to high-level technical training without travelling overseas, while encouraging collaboration among local clubs.

It caters to swimmers aged nine to 18, including national representatives and aspiring national athletes.

Minister Griffith praised the initiative and said it could become a model for other sporting organisations, adding that Government could consider supporting future editions as part of its sports tourism programme.

He also said the initiative has the potential to expand with Barbados’ planned new swimming facilities, attracting more regional athletes and establishing the island as a premier destination for swim development.