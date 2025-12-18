SSA urges businesses to dispose of waste responsibly

The Sanitation Service Authority is urging store owners, vendors, and other businesses operating in and around Bridgetown to dispose of their waste responsibly.

The appeal comes from the SSA’s public relations officer, Carl “Alff” Padmore.

He says cardboard boxes should not be left loose in front of stores, but should be broken down and secured while awaiting collection.

Mr. Padmore also reminds the public that the Sanitation Service Authority will not be collecting household waste on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, as both dates are public holidays.