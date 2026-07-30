Bob Marley’s music has echoed through stadiums, festivals and freedom movements around the world. But on Sunday afternoon, those same songs found a different stage inside an Anglican church in Barbados.

St Barnabas Anglican Church hosted what organisers described as the Caribbean’s first Bob Marley Emancipation Mass, blending reggae with worship in a celebration of faith, freedom and African identity.

The unique service drew a packed congregation and sparked conversations about justice, reparations and the continuing journey of emancipation.

Our Deanzer Roberts has the details.