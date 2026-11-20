St. Gabriel’s crushed St. Lawrence Primary by 125 runs today, in a bottom-of-the-table match in Round Five in the George Linton Zone, in the C.O.B./NSC Herman Griffith Primary Schools Cricket Competition.

Sent into bat at Briar Hall, St. Gabriel racked up 197-2 off their 25 overs, with more than half of that helped by extras.

In reply, St. Lawrence were bowled out for 72 in 20.3 overs.

There were 50 extras, while Eli Carter took three for 13, and Nathan Drakes two for 10.

That was St. Gabriel’s second win of the zone, while St. Lawrence are still winless.

Damien Best was there.