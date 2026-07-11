St. George Community Day celebrates tradition and unity

Residents of St. George turned back the clock today as young people and elders came together for a Community Day at The Glebe, celebrating the parish’s rich traditions while strengthening community ties.

The event featured a youth-led fun day, with activities organised by young members of the community.

The programme combined traditional pastimes with sporting activities, creating opportunities for different generations to interact and share in the celebrations.

Among the highlights was go-karting, an activity synonymous with the St. George community, alongside community football, which attracted participants and spectators throughout the day.

CBC visited the venue as final preparations were underway.

One of the event’s organisers and Secretary of the St. George North Executive, Kenlyn Trimmingham, said the aim of the Community Day is to bring residents together in a spirit of strength, unity and community pride.