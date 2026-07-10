St. George North Grassroots Football Festival reaches climax Saturday

Barbadians are being encouraged to come out in their numbers tomorrow for the climax of the St. George North Grassroots Football Festival in The Glebe.

The tournament is a youth and community development initiative that uses football to bring people together, promote healthy lifestyles and provide positive opportunities for young people.

Speaking at a media conference, Youth Commissioner for St. George North, Keyun Walcott, gave an insight into the competition.

Member of Parliament for St. George North, Toni Moore, said there will be a lot to enjoy outside of the tournament.