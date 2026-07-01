St. George Secondary students unveil mural at Drax Hall Pavilion

Students from St. George Secondary School today unveiled a mural at the Drax Hall Pavilion and Resource Centre in St. George, an initiative aimed at leaving a lasting mark on communities in the parish.

This is part of a broader programme called the Spirit of the Lion Show, which seeks to develop the self-confidence of students as Barbadian citizens.

Principal of St. George Secondary, Dennis Browne, said the initiative, done in collaboration with the school’s Art Department, is not just about beautifying spaces, but also about fostering essential life skills among students.

He was speaking during an unveiling ceremony today, where Minister of Sport and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith and Director of Sports at the National Sports Council Neil Murrell were in attendance.

Mr. Browne believes that the arts can play an important role in curbing youth deviance.