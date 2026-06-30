The graduating class of St. Giles’ Primary School have been told to embrace the belief that anything is possible as they prepare for the future.

Parents and well-wishers celebrated with the Class of 2026 as students were recognised for completing their primary school journey during a ceremony at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre today.

Principal Stuart Mayers, in his remarks, acknowledged the students for their participation and achievements in various school activities, including sports, NIFCA and other competitions over the past year.

Mr. Mayers encouraged them to move forward fearlessly and embrace challenges.

Delivering the keynote address, former student and attorney-at-law Lorimer Denny told the students that they could achieve anything if they dream big, believe in themselves, work hard, surround themselves with good people and never quit.

He urged the students to have a vision and remain dedicated in their pursuit of success.