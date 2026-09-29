The future of the St. James coastline, fire hydrant coverage and public safety were among the issues raised by residents at the St. James Ideas Forum.

Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw says Government is seeking to balance investment with the preservation of Barbados’ heritage and community spaces.

However, she says there is no hotel development application before her Ministry at this time.

However, Member of Parliament for St. James Central, Kerrie Symmonds, says the issue remains unresolved, noting that nothing has come before Cabinet.

Mr. Symmonds says he supports examining alternatives that would allow the community to benefit from the available space, including support for small and micro businesses.

Another major concern raised at the forum was fire safety.

A firefighter who attended the forum called for more hydrants, better access to natural gas, and the reopening of the St. John Fire Station to ease the workload at the Charles Rowe Bridge Fire Station.

Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams says there must be a comprehensive programme to clearly mark fire hydrants.