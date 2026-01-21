Member of Parliament for St. John, Charles Griffith, says he feels no pressure going up against the Leader of the Opposition Democratic Labour Party, Ralph Thorne, in the upcoming election.

He says he is confident in his record in the constituency.

Speaking to the media as his team campaigned in the area earlier today, Mr. Griffith said he is not complacent, but his record speaks for itself.

He highlighted the improvements in the parish, which he said was once described as the island’s poorest parish.

The St. John MP also made it clear that he remains committed to working on behalf of residents, regardless of their political affiliation.