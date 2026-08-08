BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, CMC – The St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS) is recalling Squishy Dumpling toys and similar squishy squeeze toys due to potential safety risks and concerns that some products may be counterfeit.

In a statement, the SKNBS said the toys, commonly sold through local retail establishments and online marketplaces, may be counterfeit, improperly labelled or otherwise non-compliant with recognised safety requirements for children’s toys.

The Bureau said investigations by international consumer safety authorities have found that some squishy toys may contain water beads, gels, liquids, powders, sand or other filling materials that can pose significant hazards if released from the product.

If swallowed, water beads can expand inside the body and cause choking, intestinal blockage, aspiration or other serious injuries.

The SKNBS also warned that certain products may contain excessive levels of lead, prohibited phthalates or other hazardous substances and may fail to meet established toy safety requirements.

The Bureau further warned that squishy toys can become dangerously hot when exposed to high temperatures, including microwaves, direct sunlight, motor vehicles, heaters or other heat sources.

Under these conditions, toys may burst and release hot contents capable of causing serious burns, the SKNBS said.

Consumers who have Squishy Dumpling toys or similar squishy toys with an unknown manufacturer, no safety information, a strong chemical odour, an oily or unusually sticky appearance, leaks or toys that can be easily torn apart are being urged to immediately discontinue use and keep them away from children.

Consumers are encouraged to return affected products to the point of purchase where possible or dispose of them safely.

Retailers, distributors and importers have also been directed to immediately stop the sale and distribution of affected products and cooperate with measures taken by the SKNBS to protect consumer safety.