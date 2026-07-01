St. Lawrence Primary hosts Entrepreneurship Day for students

St. Lawrence Primary School today hosted its Entrepreneurship Day, aimed at exposing students to the world of business.

The event is in its second year, following an overwhelming response from both parents and children in the inaugural edition in 2025.

Principal of St. Lawrence Primary, Lorraine Gittens, says the initiative allows students to create their own products, with the aim of inspiring them to start their own businesses.

Several students took the opportunity to showcase their products.