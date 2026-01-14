St. Leonard’s Boys’ to remain open as officials rule out rodent infestation

There is insufficient evidence to warrant the closure of St. Leonard’s Boys’ School.

That’s according to a statement from Chairman of the Board of Management, the Reverend Canon Dr. Sonia Hinds.

Following a report of alleged rodent droppings at the Richmond Gap, St Michael compound on January 7th, officials at the Ministry of Educational Transformation and the Environmental Health Department were notified.

A team of officers from the Branford Taitt Polyclinic and the Vector Control Unit subsequently responded.

Their findings revealed that 98% of the droppings were from a lizard, with the remaining 2% consisting of roach and mice droppings, which were confined to a single classroom.

Baiting and cleaning were carried out as recently as January 12th, and health officers advised that there was no need for industrial cleaning of the entire compound, as there was no indication of a rodent infestation.

Several recommendations were made, which the Board says it will act on urgently.