St. Leonard’s Boys upset defending champions CCFS in Under-13 cricket

Two-time defending champions Christ Church Foundation slumped to a disappointing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of St. Leonard’s Boys today in the second round of the BCA Under-13 Schools’ Cricket Competition.

Playing at Church Hill, Foundation batted first and were skittled out for 51.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports on the first innings.

In reply, St Leonard’s Boys eased to the target, reaching 54-2 in 8.3 overs, with Gadson Bowen top-scoring with 25.