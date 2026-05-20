St. Leonard’s into Everton Weeks Under-13 semi-finals

St. Leonard’s Boys’ School are through to the semi-finals of the Everton Weeks Under-13 Cricket Competition after defeating hosts Frederick Smith Secondary School by 31 runs today.

Sent in to bat, St Leonard’s struggled at 68 for five before recovering to post 111 all out.

Zaniyah Bruce and Damario Mayers both claimed three wickets for 19 runs, while Ayinde Hall finished with three for 26.

CBC’s Damien Best was there.

In reply, Frederick Smith Secondary were bowled out for just 80 in 17 overs.

Two wickets apiece went to Lemar Rock, Isaiah Marshall, Zaiden Went and Nathan Carrington.