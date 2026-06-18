St. Leonard’s into Sir Everton Weeks Under-13 final

St. Leonard’s Boys are into the final of the BCA Sir Everton Weeks Under-13 Cricket Competition after defeating Combermere by seven wickets today in semi-final number two.

Sent in to bat at the Empire Ground, Combermere were restricted to 99-5 off their allotted 23 overs after rain delayed the start of play.

Najae Millinton took 2-15, while Kaeden Wilkinson top-scored with 22 not out and Christian Grant made 21.

In reply, St. Leonard’s raced to 100-3 in 19.1 overs.

Captain Nathan Carrington top-scored with 39, while Liam Sookram took 2-20.

The final between St. Leonard’s and The Lodge will be on Tuesday at Kensington Oval.