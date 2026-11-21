CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, CMC – A bilateral agreement allowing France and Saint Lucia to pursue suspected drug traffickers by sea and air has officially entered into force, strengthening security cooperation between the two countries.

This is according to a statement from the Embassy of France to the Eastern Caribbean States.

The agreement, which took effect on November 1, 2026, was signed in Castries on December 31, 2025, by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and France’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, Marie-Noëlle Duris.

Under its terms, either country may, with the authorisation of the other, enter its territorial sea, internal waters and neighbouring airspace to conduct surveillance operations or pursue vessels and aircraft suspected of involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

The framework is intended to improve operational coordination between French and Saint Lucian authorities and strengthen their ability to respond to maritime and aerial security threats.

The agreement followed discussions at the ninth Joint Security Commission, held in Castries on September 30 and October 1, 2025. The commission was chaired by Pierre and co-chaired by Duris and the Prefect of Martinique.

The French Embassy said the agreement reflected the countries’ shared commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking and other forms of transnational organised crime.

It also reaffirmed their determination to intensify joint efforts against drug and arms trafficking and contribute to security and stability across the Eastern Caribbean.