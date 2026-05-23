St. Lucia: Murder of young mother triggers calls for return of capital punishment

CASTRIES, St Lucia, CMC — The St Lucia Government is being urged to actively consider the enforcement of capital punishment, even as both Government and Opposition condemned this week’s murder of a 24-year-old mother whose bullet-riddled body was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Her estranged husband has since turned himself in to law enforcement authorities, as a petition calling for the reinstatement and active enforcement of capital punishment has been signed by more than 5,000 people.

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the tragic loss of Joy St Omer, whose life was taken in an act of violence,” Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said in a statement, adding “too often, disagreements and emotional pain end in violence when they should end in conversation, understanding and peaceful resolution.

“No disagreement should ever end in violence. We must learn to talk to each other, seek help, walk away when necessary and resolve conflict without violence,” Pierre said, calling on all opinion makers and opinion shapers to avoid “sensationalism and emotion”.

“Every woman, every person deserves to feel safe in their country. Every family deserves peace. Acts of violence must be met with accountability and justice, because no family should have to endure this kind of pain.”

Pierre said that while his Government respects the separation of powers, “we hope that the people who take these decisions are not mute to what is happening in society generally. Government will continue to strengthen prevention, justice and rehabilitation.”

Opposition Leader Allen Chastanet, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic killing of a young mother, a life filled with promise, love and responsibility, cut short in the most heartbreaking way.

“What troubles me even more is hearing the voice note now circulating, where threats were made against her life. We cannot continue to dismiss threats, intimidation and emotional abuse as ‘relationship problems’ or private matters. Too often, the warning signs are there and too often, we wait until it is too late.”

Chastanet told young men that “strength is not found in control, anger, or violence.

“Real strength is found in discipline, respect, patience and the ability to walk away when emotions become dangerous. No woman belongs to you. No disagreement, heartbreak, or rejection justifies violence.”

Police said the main suspect has surrendered, confirming also that an active protection order had been in place against him at the time of the killing.

“There was an existing protection order in favour of the victim against the suspect at the time of the incident. Additionally, there was an active matter before the court concerning alleged breaches of that protection order.”

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) said the man turned himself in to the Criminal Investigations Department after police were alerted to the shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday night.

Police said that last Sunday, a report of assault involving the suspect was made to the Anse La Raye Police Station, west of here, and that the suspect was arrested and subsequently charged “for the offences of harm, threatening words, and violation of a protection order”.

“He was brought before the First District Court, where bail was denied. The suspect later applied for bail at the High Court and was granted bail,” the police statement added.

Meanwhile, an online petition is calling on the authorities to implement the death penalty for capital murder and other heinous offences.

“We, the citizens, residents, and diaspora of Saint Lucia, submit this formal petition out of a profound sense of urgency, grief, and duty to our country,” reads the petition page on the Change.org website. “Our nation is currently gripped by an unprecedented wave of violent crime, gun violence, and cold-blooded homicide.”

The petition, which was created on Thursday, states “while the death penalty remains legal under the Criminal Code of Saint Lucia, a decades-long de facto moratorium – largely driven by external judicial precedents and international pressures – has rendered it toothless”.

It argues that capital punishment is necessary as a deterrent against violent crime, particularly gang-related killings and other serious offences. It contends that the absence of active executions has weakened fear of consequences among offenders and says reinstating the death penalty would send a strong message that those who take lives in Saint Lucia risk forfeiting their own.

The document also maintains that enforcing capital punishment would provide justice and closure for grieving families, while helping to protect society by permanently removing dangerous offenders.

“We do not make this request lightly. We make it out of love for Saint Lucia and a desire to see our communities thrive in peace once again. By signing this petition, we declare that enough is enough,” said the petition.