St. Mary’s Primary School summer school session relocated to Hindsbury Primary
The Ministry of Education Transformation advises that the summer school session currently being held at St. Mary’s Primary School will be relocated to Hindsbury Primary School, Hindsbury Road, St. Michael, from Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 30.
The change applies to all students registered for the Ministry’s summer school programme at St. Mary’s Primary School.
The Ministry thanked parents and guardians for their understanding and cooperation.