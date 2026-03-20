The St Michael School won the girls’ title, while the Lodge School captured the boys’ championship in the ICBL Frank Blackman/Sada Williams Zone of the 2026 Dasani BSSAC.

The SMS girls extended their lead from yesterday to finish on 471 points, ahead of Harrison College on 327.5 and Queen’s College on 273.

Meanwhile, the Lodge boys dominated, closing out the zone with 374 points, ahead of Harrison College on 319 and The St Michael School in third on 278.5.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce was there for the 200 metre events.

The finals of the 2026 Dasani BSSAC are set for next week Thursday and Friday at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.