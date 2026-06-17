St. Michael School and Springer Memorial advance to netball finals
The St. Michael School and Springer Memorial have advanced to the First Form and Under-15 finals respectively as the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Netball League continued yesterday.
Playing in the semi-finals at the Springer Memorial School auditorium last evening in the Dasani Powerade First Form section, The St. Michael School took down Harrison College, while in the Under-15 section, the hosts proved too much for Parkinson Memorial.